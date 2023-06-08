NEET 2023 result: Check final answer key, result expected date, websites, qualifying marks, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 result to be declared soon

NEET 2023 result date and time, NTA NEET UG 2023 result download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard through the official website of NEET — neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the media reports, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 will be released in the second week of June. However, there is no official update from the NTA. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

This year, the exam was held on May 7 throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. The provisional answer keys for the same were uploaded earlier this month and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 6, 2023.

A total of 8,700 candidates appeared in the NEET 2023 from Manipur on June 6. These were the students who could not take the exam in Imphal on May 7 due to the violence prevalent in the state. Nearly, 20.87 lakh candidates appeared in the exam according to the National Testing Agency.

NEET 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of neet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET 2023 result' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button NEET 2023 result will appear on the screen Download NEET 2023 result and save it for future reference

NEET 2023 result: Websites to check

ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/NEET-2023-auth

neet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

NEET 2023 result: Qualifying Marks

To pass the NEET 2023, a candidate belonging to the general category is required to secure a minimum 50th percentile, and OBC/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates are required to secured at least 45th percentile.

NEET 2023 result: Calculation Formula

According to the official marking scheme, for each correct answer candidates score 4 marks while for every incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted. The overall score is to be calculated out of toal mark is 720.

Calculation Formula - NEET Score Calculation Methodology: NEET marks (Out of 720)= 4 X total correct answers - 1 X total incorrect answers