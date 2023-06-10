NEET UG 2023: NMC modifies age criteria for the medical entrance exam, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 age criteria revised

NEET UG 2023: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has modified the minimum age requirement for NEET-UG, or National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test—Undergraduate aspirants.

According to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" or GMER-23, which were announced on June 2 by the top medical education regulator, a candidate will not be permitted to appear in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate, or NEET-UG, unless he or she has attained the age of 17 as of or before January 31 of the year of admission to UG medical courses. Previously, December 31 of the entrance year served as the deadline for having completed at least 17 years.

According to the Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023, GMER 2023, for admission to MBBS, BDS and Aysush Courses, one must have passed 10+2 (or equivalent) with subjects of physics, biology, chemistry, or biotechnology and English to appear in NEET-UG. These rules were posted on the official NMC website (nmc.org.in) after being published in the Indian Gazette on June 2.

NEET UG 2023: Counselling Process

Additionally, all medical institutions would use a common counseling process based on the NEET-UG merit list for admission to graduate medical programs, according to the new norms. The designated authority must submit the final list of students to the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) within a week of its completion. The UGMEB will issue instructions for conducting counseling. Within a week of the last day for enrolling in the course, each medical institution must also provide the UGMEB with the final list of admitted students.

According to another clause in the rule, "The UGMEB is responsible for posting the model curriculum and outcome objectives on the NMC website. Alongside the NMC curriculum, extra elective credit courses with a shorter duration will be available. A UG medical student must complete a rotating medical internship in accordance with the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship Regulations (CRMI), 2021, in order to be recognized as a graduate.