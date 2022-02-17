Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET MDS 2022 exam date extended by 4-6 weeks, will 'preferably' take place alongside NEET-PG 2022

Highlights The date for NEET MDS exam 2022 has been delayed by 4 to 6 weeks.

It will 'preferably' take place around the same time as the NEET PG examination 2022 .

The Ministry of Health and and Family Welfare made the announcement on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued a notice saying the NEET MDS examination has been delayed by 4 to 6 weeks. Apart from this, the notice says that the examination will 'preferably' take place around the same time as the NEET PG examination 2022 .

Also, the date of completion of compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses fixed at July 31 instead of March 31, this year.

The announcement comes amid constant demands by NEET MDS aspirants to delay the date of examination. MoHFW also said that it took note of a concern raised by the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) on February 4, apart from several other MDS students.

"In order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 exams, it has been decided by the competent authority that the date for conduct of NEET-MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and may preferably be around the same day as NEET-PG examination 2022", the circular read.



Notably, the cutoff date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022 was extended by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), earlier today.

