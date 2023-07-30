MCC to release NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 final allotment result today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 final allotment result

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the final result for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2023 today, July 30. Candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2023 counselling process can check the final seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Earlier on July 29, MCC released the NEET UG 2023 round 1 provisional result and asked candidates to raise grievances against the provisional result, if required. The NEET UG Counselling is being held for 15 percent all India quota (AIQ), deemed/ central universities, all AIIMS Institutes and JIPMER (Puducherry & Karaikal) seats. As per the NEET UG Counselling schedule, aspirants will have to report at the allotted college between July 31 and August 4, 2023.

“Final result will be displayed on 30.07.2023. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 A.M of 30.07.2023 through email on the Email Id: mccresultquery@gmail.com,” MCC said in a statement.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Final Allotment Result: How to Check