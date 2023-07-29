NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result OUT at mcc.nic.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling result for round 1 declared

NEET UG Counselling Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the round 1 allotment result for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling 2023 today, July 29. Candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2023 counselling process can check the round 1 provisional allotment list on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can check and download their allotment letter by signing in through their NEET UG roll number, password and security pin. Applicants who will be satisfied with their seat allotment result will have to upload the all required documents on MCC portal by July 30. Candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges and confirm their joining by making payment of the admission fee between July 31 and August 4, 2023, for a duration of five days.

NEET UG Counselling: Admission Cancellation

If a candidate failed to produce the original document at the time of admission process within the stipulated timeline, their admission will be cancelled by the MCC and the security deposit will be forfeited.

Up-gradation for Round 2

If a candidate is not satisfied with the round 1 result they can opt for either free exit or can give up-gradation willingness for NEET UG Counselling round 2 at the time of admission.

Who will be eligible for 2nd Round of allotment

Candidates who will fall under the following categories are eligible to appear in the NEET UG second round counselling process.