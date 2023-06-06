GSEB 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Registration last date extended; Apply till June 9

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB 12th Science supplementary exam registration date extended

GSEB 12th Supplementary Exam 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has extended the registration last date for Gujarat Board Class 12th Science supplementary examination 2023. As per the official notification, students who were absent in one or two subjects or fail in one or two subjects in GSEB 12th Science stream board examinations can apply for the supplementary exam till June 9 (5 PM).

Earlier, the last date to register for the GSEB 12th supplementary examination was June 5, 2023. Students can apply for the supply exam on behalf of their schools through the official website-- gseb.org or hscscipurakreg.gseb.org. Girl students and physically disabled students are exempted from fee payment.

The Gujarat HSC 12th Science stream examination was conducted between March 14 and March 29, 2023. The board had declared the Gujarat Board 12th Result 2023 Science stream on May 2. A total number of 1,10,229 students registered for the GSEB HSC Science Board exams this year, of which 1,10,042 students appeared in the exam. The result was declared for 72,166 and the pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Overview