Andhra: Know about G Nirmala's inspiring journey who escaped child marriage, tops intermediate board exams

G. Nirmala topped 1st Year Intermediate exam

She has surely presented a path for thousands of girls (who at one time had to surrender their dreams to societal pressure): if you are determined to achieve something, then nothing can stop you from achieving success.

G. Nirmala's story presented society with an inspiring tale: that despite the hardships in your life, through sheer courage and determination, you can change the course of your journey.

Hero's Journey

G. Nirmala, a small-town girl hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, has been making headlines all over. The reason for the same is that she has defied poverty and societal pressure and achieved a remarkable feat that would have looked like the farthest of dreams if you knew the back story of her journey.

Faced with the prospect of being wed off against her will, she refused to surrender her dreams and topped the first-year Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam, scoring 421 out of 440.

Significantly, Nirmala displayed academic excellence from an early age; however, her family had other plans in store for her. Just as they had done for her three older sisters, Nirmala’s parents planned to arrange her marriage as well. However, Nirmala refused to submit to familial pressure and sought help from a local legislator. She got in touch with Y. Saiprasad Reddy at a community outreach programme in 2023, who then informed the district collector, G Srujana, of her ordeal. Touched by her dedication, collector G. Srujana stepped in right away, and rescued Nirmala from the prospects of child marriage.

Thereafter, there was no looking back for Nirmala. The district administration facilitated her admittance to the Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya in Aspari, allowing her to complete her studies in a safe and supportive atmosphere.

The Education Ministry hails G. Nirmala's dedication

The Ministry of Education hailed G. Nirmala for achieving an outstanding feat despite the adversities she faced.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry said, "Congratulations to Ms. G. Nirmala from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kurnool, a residential girls' school run by the Ministry of Education for the disadvantaged sections in India, for securing the top spot in the 1st year intermediate exam of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board. Despite overcoming challenges like recovering from a child marriage, she scored an impressive 421 out of 400. Her aspiration to become an IPS officer showcases her dedication to social. Let's celebrate her courage and wish her the best for her future."