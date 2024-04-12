AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam dates out: When and where to fill application form?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam dates out

AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam dates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will conduct the supplementary exams for the Intermediate Public exam for the first and second years. As per the information shared by the officials, the AP Inter supplementary exams 2024 for 1st year and 2nd year board exams will be conducted from May 24 to June 1.

Students who failed in one or two subjects in the regular exam can appear for the AP Intermediate Supplementary Exam. The board will soon start the registration process for the AP 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams. The application forms will be out on bieap.apcfss.in.

ALSO READ | AP Inter Result 2024 OUT: How to apply for BIEAP Manabadi 1st and 2nd year marks recounting/revaluation?

The announcement of the AP Inter Result 2024 for 1st year and 2nd year was made on April 12. As per the results, the pass percentage for the general stream in 1st year and 2nd year stood at 67 per cent and 78 per cent respectively. The remaining students who failed to secure minimum passing marks in one or two subjects can take the supplementary exam.

Check BIEAP Manabadi AP Board Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2024 @ bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam: How to apply?

Once the application forms for the AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam are out, the students are required to follow the below-given steps to submit their application forms.

Visit the official website, bieap.apcfss.in

Click on the link that reads, 'AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam Application Form'

Enter your required credentials

Fill out the application form and pay application fee

Download AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam application confirmation page for future reference

ALSO READ | BIEAP Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 announced, check scorecard direct download link, scrutiny dates

AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam: Result

After the conclusion of the AP Inter supplementary 2024 exams, the board will announce the results. If any student fails the exam in the supplementary exam, no further chance will be provided to appear in the AP Inter supplementary 2024 exam.