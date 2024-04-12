AP Inter Result 2024 OUT: How to apply for BIEAP Manabadi 1st and 2nd year marks recounting/revaluation?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP Inter Result 2024 revaluation dates out

AP Inter Result 2024 out: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), Guntur today (April 12) announced the results of the intermediate public exam (IPE) first and second-year exams. All those who took to the exam can download their results using their hall tickets, and date of birth on the login page available on bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

If you are not satisfied with your marks in the AP Inter Result 2024 1st and 2nd-year exams, you have the option to raise a request for revaluation of the evaluated answer scripts. The Andhra Pradesh will start the revaluation process from April 13 and will continue till April 24. As per the information shared by the board, the supplementary and improvement exam will be conducted from May 24 and June 1.

How to apply for AP Inter revaluation?

Go to the official website, biep.apcfss.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Manabadi Revaluation Application' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your credentials

AP Inter revaluation 2024 form will appear on the screen

Fill out the AP Inter revaluation form and pay application fee

Download AP Inter revaluation confirmation page and save it for future reference

AP Inter revaluation 2024: Application Fee and other details

The board officials today announced the AP Inter 2024 first and second-year revaluation dates. As per the information shared by the board, candidates who wish to get their answer sheets re-checked are required to apply for scrutiny and pay the requisite fee of Rs. 260 for each subject to complete the application form. The last date for submission of the form is April 24.

After the completion of the AP Inter revaluation 2024 process, the results will be declared which will be considered as final. The results will be declared on the official web portal only, bei.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the official website for other information on the results.