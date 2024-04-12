BIEAP Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 announced, 60% pass BIEAP 1st year, 74% in 2nd year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BIEAP Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 announced

BIEAP Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has finally announced the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) today, April 12. The results have been announced through a press conference scheduled at 11 am. Along with the results, the board has shared the pass percentage, topper name, and other details on the results. As per the results, the overall passing percentage in the IPE 2nd year exam is 74 per cent and 60 percent in 1st year.

The link to the Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 has been activated. The students are required to enter their required credentials on the login page. For the ease of students and parents, we have provided the easy steps to download the Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 Marksheets.

How to download Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024?

Visit the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 announced for 1st and 2nd year'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide credentials and other details

Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year will appear on the screen

Download and save the results for future reference

This year, approximately 9 lakh students appeared for both 1st and 2nd year exams. As per media reports, more than 5 lakh students registered for the first year (class 11) AP Inter exams 2024, which were conducted between March 1 to 19 and nearly 4.8 lakh students appeared in the second year exams. AP Inter exams were conducted in March. The first-year intermediate public exams were conducted from March 1 to 19 and 2nd year exam was from March 2 to 20.

Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024: Grades in Marks Memo

A1: 91 to 100 mark

A2: 81 to 90 mark

B1: 71-80 mark

B2: 61-70 marks

C1: 51-60 marks

C2: 41-50 marks

D1: 35-40 marks

F: 34 and below​

Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024: Passing Marks

To pass BIEAP Manabadi AP Board Results, the students are required to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. Those who score below the minimum marks have to appear for the compartment exam.