Friday, April 12, 2024
     
  Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE: BIEAP to announce 1st and 2nd Year results shortly
Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE: BIEAP to announce 1st and 2nd Year results shortly

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2024 will be announced today, April 12. All those who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2024 10:25 IST
Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024 today
Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024 today
Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is all set to declare the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) today, on April 12. Students and parents will have access to download AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results from the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. As per the information shared by the officials, the results will be announced by 11 am through a press conference. After that, the scorecard link will be activated on the official website. Students and parents are advised to watch the official website closely for latest updates.
 
The AP Intermediate Public Examinations (AP Inter Exams) took place in March, preceded by practical exams in February. General course practical exams occurred from February 11 to 20, divided into two sessions each day. The first session conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, followed by the second session from 2 PM to 5 PM. Meanwhile, vocational course exams were conducted from February 5th to 20th, with similar session arrangements. Approximately 9 lakh students participated in these examinations. To check their results, students can visit the official website of BIEAP and enter their roll number along with their date of birth.
 
Stay connected with this live blog for the latest updates on the AP Inter Result 2024 announcement.
 

Live updates :Manabadi AP Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates:

  • Apr 12, 2024 10:19 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP inter Result Live: Will BIEAP announce Intermediate 1st and 2nd year today?

    Yes, the results of the Intermediate 1st and 2nd years will be announced today, April 12. As per the information shared by the officials, the board secretary will announce the results at 11 am on April 12. The results can be accessed on the official websites of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in, and bieap.apcfss.in, once out.

  • Apr 12, 2024 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP inter Result Live: Helpline numbers

    Students and parents can contact the BIEAP if there is any help required related to the results. Helpline numbers are: 9392911819, 08645-277702, 1800 425 1531. Students can also reach out to the board by dropping a mail to studentservices.bieap@gmail.com.

  • Apr 12, 2024 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP inter Result Live Updates: 45 minutes remaining

    It is just 45 minutes remaining. The BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be announced at 11 am. After that, the scorecards will be displayed on the official website. 

  • Apr 12, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024 Live: How to check scores

    • Visit the respective official website
    • Now, click on the link that reads, 'Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024'
    • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credentials
    • Now, the result will appear on the screen
    • Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024 and save it for future reference
  • Apr 12, 2024 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024 Live: Alternative Websites

    Students can check their result updates at the following websites.

    • examsresults.ap.nic.in
    • results.bieap.gov.in
    • results.apcfss.in
    • bie.ap.gov.in
    • results.gov.in. 
  • Apr 12, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024 be announced?

    The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the 1st and 2nd year results at 11 am today, April 12. The results will be announced through a press conference. After the announcement of the results, the link to the scorecards will be activated.

