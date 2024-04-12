Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE: BIEAP to announce 1st and 2nd Year results shortly

Yes, the results of the Intermediate 1st and 2nd years will be announced today, April 12. As per the information shared by the officials, the board secretary will announce the results at 11 am on April 12. The results can be accessed on the official websites of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in, and bieap.apcfss.in, once out.
Students and parents can contact the BIEAP if there is any help required related to the results. Helpline numbers are: 9392911819, 08645-277702, 1800 425 1531. Students can also reach out to the board by dropping a mail to studentservices.bieap@gmail.com.
It is just 45 minutes remaining. The BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be announced at 11 am. After that, the scorecards will be displayed on the official website.
Students can check their result updates at the following websites.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the 1st and 2nd year results at 11 am today, April 12. The results will be announced through a press conference. After the announcement of the results, the link to the scorecards will be activated.
Top News
Related High-schools News
Latest News