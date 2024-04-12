Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE: BIEAP to announce 1st and 2nd Year results shortly

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2024 today

Manabadi AP Board Inter Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) is all set to declare the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) today, on April 12. Students and parents will have access to download AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results from the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. As per the information shared by the officials, the results will be announced by 11 am through a press conference. After that, the scorecard link will be activated on the official website. Students and parents are advised to watch the official website closely for latest updates.

The AP Intermediate Public Examinations (AP Inter Exams) took place in March, preceded by practical exams in February. General course practical exams occurred from February 11 to 20, divided into two sessions each day. The first session conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, followed by the second session from 2 PM to 5 PM. Meanwhile, vocational course exams were conducted from February 5th to 20th, with similar session arrangements. Approximately 9 lakh students participated in these examinations. To check their results, students can visit the official website of BIEAP and enter their roll number along with their date of birth.

Stay connected with this live blog for the latest updates on the AP Inter Result 2024 announcement.