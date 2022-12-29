Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Government directs all schools to comply with guidelines for Eliminating Corporal Punishment

Delhi Government has directed all the schools in the national capital to comply with the guideline for eliminating corporal punishments. The government has asked to follow the guideline formulated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in all the schools in Delhi. Recently, the Delhi government issued an official notice to the heads of government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education.

Delhi government issued notice

The official notice of the Delhi government reads, 'All Heads of Govt Govt Aided and Recognised Unaided Private Schools under Directorate of Education are hereby directed to familiarise themselves with the guidelines formulated by NCPCR regarding "Eliminating Corporal Punishment in Schools" and ensure the compliance of the above guidelines in their respective schools.

The tweet of the ANI reads, "Delhi government asks all schools in the national capital to comply with guidelines formulated by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding "Eliminating Corporal Punishment in schools."

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Last date to apply for PPC tomorrow | Check latest updates

Also Read | Noida-Greater Noida schools won't conduct physical classes up to class 8 till Jan 1 due to cold wave