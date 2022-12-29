Follow us on Image Source : CBSE (TWITTER) Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Last date to apply for PPC tomorrow | Check latest updates

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Another session of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be conducted soon. PM Modi will interact with exam warriors (students), parents and teachers throughout this session. Earlier, PM Modi invited the students, teachers and parents for the PPC 2023. Those who want to apply for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 must apply for this session at the earliest as the last date for registration is December 30, 2022.

Know, how to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 (as per the official website):

First things first, click on the ‘Participate Now’ button. https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/

Remember, the competition is open for school students in classes 9 to 12.

Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them.

Students may also submit their questions to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

As per the official website, about 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education.

