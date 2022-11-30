'Call upon all Exam Warriors', PM Modi's invitation for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pariksha pe charcha 2023

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The wait is over now! as the Ministry of Education recently informed the students about the Pariksha Pe Charcha for this year. The registration process for this year Pariksha Pe Charcha has been started. PM Modi himself has given the invitation to the students, teachers and parents through a tweet. Students, their parents and teachers can now register for PPC 2023 on the official website. Since 2018, the Pariksha Pe Charcha session is conducted every year, where PM Modi interacts with the students, parents and teachers. He motivates the student for the exam season and asks them to enjoy this as a festive.

He also shares some effective tips with the students, parents and the teachers to make the exams more exciting. Students get a chance to ask questions from PM Modi directly. Now, in a tweet, PM Modi called the students 'Exam Warriors' and invited them to this year's session. He further urges the parents and the teachers to make the environment stress free for the students who will appear for the board exam 2023.

Retweeting a tweet from the Ministry of Education, PM Modi wrote, 'I call upon all ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to take part in these interesting activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Let us collectively work towards creating a stress-free environment for our students.'

Students, parents and teachers can now register for the Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 on the official website. The tweet from the Ministry of Education reads, 'The most-awaited interaction is here! Get ready for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Participate in PPC 2023 activities and have a chance to connect directly with Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi.' According to the Ministry of Education 2,050 students, teachers and parents will get a chance to be a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Students of classes 9 to 12 can register for PPC 2023.

