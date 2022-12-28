Wednesday, December 28, 2022
     
  4. Noida-Greater Noida schools won't conduct physical classes up to class 8 till Jan 1 due to cold wave

Noida-Greater Noida schools won't conduct physical classes up to class 8 till Jan 1 due to cold wave

Noida-Greater Noida news: All schools in Noida and Greater Noida will not be conducting any physical classes up to class 8 till January 1 given the cold wave conditions.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2022 21:45 IST
Noida: All schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been asked by the city administration to not conduct any physical classes up to class 8 till January 1 in view of cold weather, an official order said on Wednesday.

