Noida-Greater Noida schools won't conduct physical classes up to class 8 till Jan 1 due to cold wave

Noida: All schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been asked by the city administration to not conduct any physical classes up to class 8 till January 1 in view of cold weather, an official order said on Wednesday.
(More to follow...)
Noida: All schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been asked by the city administration to not conduct any physical classes up to class 8 till January 1 in view of cold weather, an official order said on Wednesday.
(More to follow...)
Top News
Related Education News
Latest News