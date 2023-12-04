Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Schools Closed Tomorrow in Chennai, surrounding districts due to Cyclone Michaung

Due to the Cyclonic storm 'Michaung', all schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions will remain closed tomorrow, December 5, 2023. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2023 14:43 IST
Schools Closed Tomorrow in Chennai & surrounding districts

All schools, colleges, educational institutes, and government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will remain closed on December, 5. The decision to close all schools has been taken due to the cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. The government has released directives in this regard. 

According to the order released by the government, deep depression over the West Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' and lay centred at 8.30 AM on December 4, 2023, at 90 km east, northeast of Chennai. It is expected to move North, and northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west central bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nady by the December, 5th forenoon. Due to this cyclonic storm, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu Districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds. In view of the above situation, the government has declared a holiday on December, 5.

It should be noted that the essential services like police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/resturants etc and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities will remain functional. 

