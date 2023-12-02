Cyclone Michaung: Schools, colleges in several Tamil Nadu districts to remain closed on December 4. Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Locals wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain, in Chennai.

All schools and colleges in several districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kalaiselvi, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet and Thiruvallore will remain closed on December 4 amid heavy rain forecast by IMD in view of Cyclone Michaung.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and is likely to become a cyclone before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Monday, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Odisha and other nearby regions on Monday and Tuesday under the influence of the system.

The depression moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 18 kmph and intensified into a deep depression.

It lay centred around 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 510 km east-southeast of Chennai, 630 km southeast of Nellore and 710 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam at 5.30 am, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

The IMD said the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross it between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph," the IMD said.