CBSE will not award overall division or aggregate in class 10, 12 board exams

CBSE exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not award any overall division, distinction or aggregate to the students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” said Bhardwaj.

CBSE does not calculate percentage of marks

Bhardwaj further said that the Board does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks. "If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer," he added.

The CBSE took the decision in response to various requests seeking clarification on the criteria for calculating the percentage of students in the Board's examinations. According to sub-section 40.1 (iii) of Chapter-7 of the Examination Bye-Laws, the CBSE specifies that no overall division, distinction, or aggregate shall be awarded to students.

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.