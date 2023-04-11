Career After 12th: Check out these top IT courses in India with highly paid jobs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Best IT courses in India

The Information technology (IT) services in India have been on a surge with higher participation of the world's digital talent. The students seeking highly paid jobs can fulfil their dreams with various top IT courses available in the country. These professional courses provide an opportunity to the aspirants to be able to stand out from the competition and to enhance their knowledge and expertise in a specified area.

The duration of IT courses varies according to the knowledge and skills required in the programme. Students who wish to pursue their career in IT sector can check out some of the top-paying IT certifications here. Choosing the best course will help them to enhance their competitive profile with the desired aptitude. These professional courses also offer financial stability and high-profile jobs.

Business Intelligence (BI)

The importance of BI in making data-driven decisions is expanding across industries in today's technology-driven economy. The workplaces have an increasing demand for qualified employees who can manage analysis and data modeling. Through IT course in BI, one can sharpen their skills in data planning, metadata systems development, ERP, systems analysis, programming, and technology management.

Big Data and Data Science

Big Data and Data Science certificate courses emphasise on building the candidates’ foundational knowledge in areas including Overview of data science, Mathematical and statistical applications (such as Python and R), Data visualization and use of predictive analytics, among others. Candidates who possess the Big Data and Data Science courses become eligible for roles like Data Scientist, ML Engineer, Data Analyst, Product Analyst, Business Analyst and Data Engineer.

Project Management

Project Management courses teach students concepts like Business Growth Strategies, Marketing Strategies, Leadership, Structured Thinking, Problem Solving, Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Strategic Thinking and others. Through this course, one can become eligible for the post of Associate Project Manager, Certified Project Manager, Certified Project Director etc. in IT industry. The popularity of project management certifications both among students and professionals is due to the essential component of the business infrastructure.

Web Development

Web development or web designer courses required a well-versed knowledge in HTML, CSS, and JS. Some of these certificate courses emphasise on Angular and React training, which includes creating dynamic web pages and UI components. With the help of these courses, students learn to build robust and scalable websites, back-end APIs, and rich and interactive Web UIs. The web development or designer courses are also available online. Highly reputed companies like Adobe, Google, Zend, and Microsoft have individual-certified tracks for web developers, PHP engineers, and solutions developers.

Software Development

In today's era, the importance of software industries has become indispensable as software is required in every field. Python, Java, C#, R, SAS, Scala, Swift, JavaScript, and TypeScript are highly in-demand programming languages. IT professionals who wish to pursue career in software development should not underestimate the importance of programming skills. Professional certifications in multiple programming languages help candidates to showcase their readiness for creating effective software and developing top-notch mobile and online applications.