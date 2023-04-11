Delhi University CUET UG 2023 Registration last date today; Steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU CUET UG 2023 application form last date today

DU CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) registrations today, April 11. Candidates seeking admission in the University of Delhi through CUET UG 2023 can fill in the application form online through the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in till 11:59 PM.

The application process for CUET UG 2023 was initially concluded on March 30. The NTA has reopened the registration window on April 9. The CUET UG 2023 registration opportunity is also available for candidates who could not complete their registration earlier and for those candidates who want to apply as fresh.

Earlier M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) informed that the DU has received the highest number of CUET UG application forms followed by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and University of Allahabad (UoA). The maximum applicants for the second edition of CUET UG 2023 hail from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar.

DU CUET UG 2023: How to apply

Candidates can follow the simple steps given here to fill the DU CUET UG 2023 application form.