Business schools roll out courses for startups, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

The Indian Schools of Business and the Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs) have rolled out courses for the professionals appointed by the private capital funds to oversee early to growth stage companies. According to media reports, over 27,000 companies will revamp their boards in March when the Companies Act of 2013 completes a decade. Out of these companies, 7,500 companies are listed and more than 20,000 are unlisted. As a result of this change, roughly 30,000 independent directors will retire following the law after serving two terms.

Last month, The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) launched a training program for private equity and venture capital (PE and VC) investors which is focused on the needs of professionals. This will make an optimal balance between theory, practice, and real-world experience to help participants better understand the economic drivers of business performance and valuation by enhancing strategic thinking and critical analysis, according to a joint release.

Various Management Programs available in IIMs for startups

IIM Bangalore is offering a two-year master's programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and an Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP).In both courses, Corporate Governance and Ethics is a compulsory paper. In these courses, there will be a focus on startups and their boards.

Similarly, IIM Ahmedabad offers specialized corporate governance courses wherein the candidates will explore various dimensions of board functions and responsibilities.

On the other side, IIM Indore is also offering several elective courses and executive education programmes for onboard management. These courses cover a spectrum of areas essential for strategic decision-making, organizational leadership, and boardroom effectiveness.

ALSO READ | Delhi schools to take early winter break from November 9-18 due to severe air pollution

ALSO READ | Schools in Ghaziabad up to class 9 will remain shut due to severe air pollution, details here