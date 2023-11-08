Delhi schools to take early winter break from November 9-18 due to severe air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Picture for representational purposes

In view of the severe air pollution level in the national capital, the AAP-led Delhi government on Wednesday announced early winter break for schools from November 9-18. A toxic haze persisted over Delhi-NCR for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The DoE circular said, "In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to Severe+ Air Quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in near future is predicted by the IMD, the Winter Break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home. Accordingly, all schools shall observe Winter Break wef. 09 November 2023 (tomorrow) to 18th November 2023 (Saturday). "

Delhi Education Minister Atishi had on Sunday announced the closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10 and said schools have the option of teaching online for classes 6 to 12. However, all government and private schools opted to hold physical classes for classes 6 to 12. However, for classes 10 and 12, schools have the option either to conduct online classes or hold physical classes, a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

"In view of the implementation of Stage IV Graded Response Action Plan order issued by CAQM, it is ordered that all classes - except 10 and 12 -- in all schools of Delhi shall be held online up to November 10. Teachers shall come to school and conduct classes online," a circular from the DoE said. "As for the Board classes, the Head of Schools shall have the option either to conduct the same online or call the students to school for physical classes," the circular said.

Although the Delhi Parents' Association welcomed the move of shutting schools amid pollution, it also sought a 'permanent solution' to the problem.