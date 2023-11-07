Schools in Ghaziabad up to class 9 will remain shut due to severe air pollution, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Ghaziabad will remain shut till November 10 due to air pollution.

Schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed for the next three days due to the severe pollution in the national capital. The district magistrate of Ghaziabad instructed to suspend all physical classes from nursery to class 9 till November 10. The administration has asked the schools to shift the physical classes to online classes to protect school children from the rising air pollution situation in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the official notice released by the district magistrate of Ghaziabad, the administration has announced the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-4 because of the poor air quality. All the schools in the district will not run offline classes till November 10 for classes from pre-school to 9th. Further, it is also stated that all classes from Primary to class 9 will be conducted online instead of offline classes.

In a similar vein, due to the increasing levels of air pollution, all schools in Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar), from nursery to class 9, will be closed till November 10. This comes after Delhi's schools were instructed to close until November 10 due to the worsening air quality in the capital city and the surrounding areas.

