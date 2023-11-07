Air Pollution: All schools in Gurugram up to Class 5 will remain closed till further orders, details here

Follow us on Image Source : AP Due to the rise in Air Pollution, the Gurugram, Faridabad administration announced a holiday for primary classes.

The Gurugram administration has announced a holiday for all schools up to class 5 due to rising air pollution. The administration of Gurugram has suspended all classes from nursery to class five till further orders. The decision has been taken to protect school children from rising pollution in NCR. Faridabad's Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh has also ordered to close all schools from class one to five from November 7 to 12.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday, November 6. Also, the administration ordered schools to continue online studies so that the studies of students are not disrupted.

The Air Quality Index in the district has been extremely dangerous for the last week. It reached 412 on November 6, while the industrial district was ranked fifth among the most polluted cities in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav stated that due to the continuous increase in the air quality index, the situation has reached the GRAP IV stage.

Earlier, the Haryana Government had asked the deputy commissioners in the NCR to assess the situation in their districts and take a call on closing schools. For the last few days, the Air quality index (AQI) has tuned severe in some districts including Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the central government has directed Delhi-NCR to enforce stricter measures as part of the final stage of their pollution control. The government has put an immediate ban on the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into Delhi. Only Vehicles running on Compressed natural gas, electric vehicles and those compliant with Bharat Stage VI emission norms from other states will be allowed entry into the city. This move has been taken to reduce vehicular emissions to the region's air pollution. Also, a ban on construction activities related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR has been ordered. The government has also asked to shift the physical classes to online mode. Whereas the classes for 10th, and 12th will be conducted offline.

(With PTI inputs)