Delhi pollution crisis: Odd-Even vehicle system to be implemented for a week | Check dates

Amid 'Severe' levels of air pollution in New Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday (November 6) said that the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week. The initiative, which was implemented in the past as well as a measure to curb air pollution in the city, will be implemented from November 13 to 20, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced.

The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today.

Gopal Rai held a press conference today and said that the government has decided to reimplement the Odd-Even scheme in the city in view of possibility of rise in air pollution on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali.

"There is a ban on crackers, but despite this, there were crackers burst the last time. The police has been instructed to keep a watch on this. I urge the UP and Haryana govt to ban crackers there and monitor it. Keeping in view that pollution can increase after Diwali on November 12, Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November," Rai said.

Pollution might disperse from THIS date

The Minister said that if wind speed clocks 12km/hour, then the pollution might disperse from November 7.

"As per the forecast, the wind speed will be 12km/hour tomorrow, 7th November and if the speed reaches 10 to 12 km/hour, then there is a possibility that the level of pollution accumulated here might disperse. Similarly, the wind speed will be 8-10 km/hour on 8th November. It is expected that the speed of wind will increase on 7th and 8th November which will reduce the level of pollution," he said.

