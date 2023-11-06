AAP blames Khattar govt as Delhi continues to choke, says ‘Punjab 500 km away, Haryana just 100’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility due to smog

Delhi air pollution: As the national capital gasps for breath for the last one week, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi on Monday (November 6) blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for the ‘Severe’ air pollution in the city stating that the state is just 100 km away while AAP-ruled Punjab, where stubble burning is taking place, is 500 km away. The party also asked the Manohar Lal Khattar government to assess what steps it has taken to curb air pollution in his state. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the stubble burning in Punjab does not have as much impact on Delhi as that of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as there is “no movement of wind”.

“Punjab's stubble smoke does not have as much impact on Delhi as that of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This is because there is no movement in the wind. Only if the wind blows, the smoke of Punjab will reach Delhi. Right now there is smoke all around Delhi. The smoke of stubble from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is reaching Delhi,” Rai had said yesterday.

AAP blames Haryana for declining air quality in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar held a press conference today and said that the city has witnessed the best air quality in the last eight years and there has been a dip of 50 to 67 per cent in stubble burning since AAP government came to power last year.

“This year Delhi has the best air quality in the last eight years. The data tells that there has been a decline of 31 per cent in pollution in Delhi. According to CAQM, there is 50-67 per cent reduction in stubbing burning in Punjab. The stubble burning that is taking place in Punjab is 500 km away from here and the stubble burning in Haryana is 100 km away,” she said.

“Since Haryana is the nearest to Delhi, it should be assessed what steps have the Khattar government taken in the last eight years to curb pollution?” Kakkar added.

Stubble burning continues in Punjab

Amid the political blame-game over Delhi’s air pollution, the residents of the city are gasping for breath are Delhi has been waking to toxic air falling under the ‘Severe’ category for the last four days and a think blanket of mist surrounding the capital city. The situation has also raised health concerns for several residing in Delhi-NCR with doctors expressing concerns over the situation and suggesting to put on masks.

Meanwhile, stubble burning continued to take place in Punjab. A farmer in Fizorpur said that they are helpless as the government has not been able to successfully tackle the problem and has also failed to provide a solution.

“Burning stubble is not my hobby, but I am helpless. The government should find a solution to this. We do not want to burn stubble but we are helpless... The government has not been successful in tackling the issue of stubble burning...Our children and family also stay here, and they are at risk too but we cannot do anything, we are helpless,” the farmer said.

How do health experts see the air pollution

According to the experts, air pollution causes massive damage to the brain and heart and have the potential to trigger anxiety, irrespective of the age group if no precaution is taken.

Delhi continued to be covered in a thick haze as the air quality remains in the 'severe' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday (November 6). Pollution levels in Delhi have remained in the ‘severe’ category for the past few days recording an air quality index (AQI) of above 400 range at several locations in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)

