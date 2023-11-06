Air Pollution: Online classes will be conducted for classes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11, Physical classes for 10, 12

Follow us on Image Source : AP Air Pollution in Delhi

The government has announced an odd-even scheme due to the increase in air pollution in Delhi. The odd-even system will be implemented from November 13 to November 20. The government has also taken an important decision today concerning the school classes. According to the instructions, Classes above class 6 will be conducted online whereas the classes for classes 10th, and 12th will be conducted offline. However, No decision has been taken yet regarding the offices. This decision will be taken after Diwali. If the wind speed increases, there will be relief in the accumulation of pollution. Further decisions will be taken accordingly.

10th, 12th classes in all schools to be conducted offline

On November 6, the improvement in air quality has been recorded at 436. Speaking after the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the odd-even scheme in the city. As a part of the scheme, private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd numbers would be allowed to run on odd dates and even on even dates. Schools have been directed to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12 till November 12 because of the bad air quality.

The centre has also banned construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the capital.

On November 5, The government announced that the primary schools would stay shut in the city till November 10. Initially, the government announced that the government schools would remain closed on November 3 and 4. In view of the bad air quality, the government has extended it further.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal chairs the high-level meeting on Air Pollution in Delhi Secretariat

Ban on Crackers

There will be a ban on firecrackers and monitoring Odd-even will be applicable inside Delhi for one week after Diwali from 13-20 November.

