Delhi airport, High Court, Red Fort, other key locations receive bomb threats ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi:

Several key establishments in the national capital, including Delhi Airport, the Delhi High Court and the Red Fort, received bomb threats on Friday, triggering heightened security measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Authorities said a threatening e-mail warned of a possible blast on August 15 and named multiple locations across Delhi as potential targets. Searches are being conducted at all these places, and nothing suspicious has been found yet.

According to the e-mail, the Delhi High Court, district courts, the Red Fort and trains in the national capital were specifically threatened. The message also referred to making Delhi a part of Khalistan.

The subject line of the e-mail read, "BOMB Blast Delhi High Court @ 2:11 PM," while the sender claimed that an explosion would take place on August 15.

The e-mail also alleged that the Delhi High Court had failed to deliver justice in cases related to Sikhs, including matters linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The sender attempted to cite these allegations as the reason behind the threatened attacks.

Locations that received bomb threats

Apart from the locations mentioned in the e-mail, authorities also received bomb threat calls regarding several other establishments, including Jam Nagar House, the FLATED building at Jhandewalan, the DM office in MB Saket, Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the SDM office in Delhi Cantonment.

Following the threats, fire department teams and other emergency personnel were deployed at all the locations. However, officials said that nothing suspicious had been found during the investigation so far.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance across the city, particularly at sensitive locations, as Delhi prepares for the Independence Day celebrations.

Delhi Police lists 19 wanted terrorists ahead of I-Day

Earlier this week, the Delhi Police intensified security measures across the national capital ahead of Independence Day, citing potential threats from Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, Khalistani elements and the possibility of sudden protests.

As part of the heightened security arrangements, authorities have displayed photographs of 19 wanted terrorists associated with Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda and Khalistani groups at various locations across the city.

Officials said the elaborate security plan has been put in place following intelligence inputs indicating possible threats from Pakistan-based terror groups and Khalistani elements. Authorities are also monitoring the possibility of snap protests that could disrupt Independence Day celebrations.

Police officials said multiple security and intelligence agencies will work in close coordination to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the celebrations.

According to officials, the security arrangements have been finalised after a detailed assessment of the prevailing threat perception and recent intelligence inputs.

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