Noida schools to remain closed till November 10 as air quality turns severe

Noida: All schools in Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) from nursery (pre-school) to classes 9 will remain shut till November 10 in view of the rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region as Graded Responses Action Plan Stage 4 has been put in place to tackle poor air quality.

"In view of the poor air quality, all schools of the District Gautam Budha Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Responses Action Plan Stage 4 order by discontinuing physical classes from Pre School to Class 9 up to 10 November and conduct lessons in online mode," Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma informed in an order.

This comes after all schools in Delhi were also asked to remain shut till November 10 as air quality in the national capital and nearby regions continues to deteriorate.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a matter pertaining to air pollution in Delhi-NCR today, flagged issues like crop residue burning, vehicular pollution, and burning of waste in the open.

The Supreme Court said the worsening air quality index in Delhi cannot become a political battle adding that the choking air quality is responsible for the "murder of peoples' health".

The top court also highlighted that stubble burning in neighbouring states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh is majorly responsible for rising pollution in Delhi.

