Tuesday, November 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Schemes like odd-even mere optics': SC talks tough on Delhi-NCR air pollution

'Schemes like odd-even mere optics': SC talks tough on Delhi-NCR air pollution

The odd-even vehicle rationing system was first implemented in Delhi in 2016. Under the odd-even system, vehicles with plate numbers ending in an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to operate on even dates, while those ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can ply on odd dates.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2023 13:20 IST
Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR
Image Source : PTI Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

Coming down heavily on the government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Delhi can't be made to go through air pollution issue year after year. The Supreme Court also observed that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issues are mere optics and posted the matter for hearing on Friday. The AAP government in Delhi on Monday announced that the odd-even car rationing system will be enforced from November 13 to 20 to combat air pollution in the city which was seven to eight times above the safe level.

When the odd-even was implemented in the past, emergency and police vehicles, two-wheelers, cars driven by women and vehicles ferrying school children and VIPs were exempted. The directives have been issued to implement the stringent restrictions mandated under the final stage of the Central government's air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

On Stubble burning

Amid 'Severe' air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government to stop the stubble burning in the state, further directing it to take steps "immediately". The top court observed that there cannot be a political fighting all the time. “We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” Supreme Court told the Punjab government. The top court also directed the Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to stop stubble burning forthwith.

The remarks of the Supreme Court come after several incidents of stubble burning were reported lately, which is one of contributing factors behind air pollution in the national capital. The AAP on Monday had blamed the Haryana government for pollution in Delhi stating that Punjab is 500 km away from the national capital while Haryana is just 100 km distant.

Related Stories
Air pollution: Taj Mahal covered with smog leaves tourists disappointed

Air pollution: Taj Mahal covered with smog leaves tourists disappointed

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly to fall under ‘Very poor’ category, AQI at 393

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly to fall under ‘Very poor’ category, AQI at 393

Air Pollution: All schools in Gurugram up to Class 5 will remain closed till further orders

Air Pollution: All schools in Gurugram up to Class 5 will remain closed till further orders

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News