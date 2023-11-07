Supreme Court pulls up Punjab govt over stubble burning: 'Don't know how you do it, but must be stopped'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stubble burning in Punjab

Delhi air pollution: Amid 'Severe' air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 7) asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government to stop the stubble burning in the state, further directing it to take steps "immediately". The top court observed that there cannot be a political fighting all the time. “We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” Supreme Court told the Punjab government. The top court also directed the Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to stop stubble burning forthwith.

The remarks of the Supreme Court come after several incidents of stubble burning were reported lately, which is one of contributing factors behind air pollution in the national capital. The AAP yesterday had blamed the Haryana government for pollution in Delhi stating that Punjab is 500 km away from the national capital while Haryana is just 100 km distant.

"“This year Delhi has the best air quality in the last eight years. The data tells that there has been a decline of 31 per cent in pollution in Delhi. According to CAQM, there is 50-67 per cent reduction in stubbing burning in Punjab. The stubble burning that is taking place in Punjab is 500 km away from here and the stubble burning in Haryana is 100 km away,” AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar had said.

Delhi has been choking due to massive air pollution for nearly a week with the air quality hovering around the 'Severe' category. A thick layer of mist has surrounded the city, causing health concerns. The Delhi government announced the reimplementation of the Odd Even vehicle system for seven days starting November 13.

The Supreme Court, however, termed the Odd Even scheme "mere optics".

"Schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issue are mere optics," the top court observed.

SC makes some sharp observations

The Supreme Court made some sharp observations pulling up the Centre, as well as Delhi, UP, Haryana and Punjab governments.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul hearing air pollution matter observed that while travelling through Punjab over the weekend and he saw widespread fires on both sides of the road.

"Punjab government is seeing a scenario where due to paddy crop water table declined drastically with wells going beyond redemption," top court said.

Referring to the Centre, the apex court said, "You are promoting millets on one hand and then letting paddy ruin groundwater…".

​Supreme Court said a serious look is required.

"Whether this kind of paddy should be grown in the time period in which it is grown, 15 years ago this problem did not arise because such cropping did not take place. This crop has destroyed the water table of Punjab. Weather around Delhi affects it," it observed.

SC's directions

Supreme Court made local SHO responsible for implementing court’s direction on stubble burning under the supervision of DGPs and the Chief Secretary. The top court noted that a smog tower installed as per earlier order is not working, and directs the government to ensure it is repaired. It asked Chief Secretaries if the States to have a meeting either physically or by Zoom on the pollution issue.

The Supreme Court posted the air pollution matter for hearing on Friday, November 10.

Congress reacts sharply

Reacting to the Supreme Court's direction to the Punjab government, former deputy CM of the state and Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the top court "should first end pollution of Delhi and Haryana" and alleged that the farmers of Punjab are being defamed.

"Supreme Court should first end pollution of Delhi and Haryana. Earlier Kejriwal used to defame us but now it's their govt in Punjab. It's GoI's responsibility. The farmers of Punjab who give grains to the country are being defamed today," he said.

Stubble burning in Punjab

According to officials, 2,060 cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab on November 6. In the current season, the figure of stubble burning in Punjab has crossed 19,463. In the last 9 days, more than 15,000 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab.

"On Monday, maximum cases of stubble burning were reported at 509 in Sangrur, 210 in Bathinda, 195 in Mansa, 146 in Firozpur, 189 in Barnala and 110 in Moga," officials said.

Delhi government takes measures after air quality reaches 'Severe' category

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a meeting in view of the air pollution and decided to implement the Odd Even vehicle system in the city starting November 13 for a week.

Delhi Environment Minister yesterday listed out the steps taken by the government to bring the pollution levels down in the city and said that a complete ban has been imposed on the trucks and other vehicles except light commcercial vehicles.

"To reduce vehicular pollution inside Delhi, challans have been issued under POC violation. During the anti dust campaign within Delhi, 1279 sites have been inspected, more than 1600 complaints have been received through Green Delhi App, most of them have been resolved. 210 firecracker teams have been formed, 345 water sprinklers are working and smog guns are working. There will be a ban on BS3 BS4 vehicles in the third phase of GRAP. Trucks cannot enter Delhi except essential vehicles. There is a ban on all other vehicles except light commercial vehicles. There is also a ban on heavy goods carriers, except essential ones. There will be a ban on construction with no exemptions," he said.

The Minister announced that classes for standard 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 will remain closed till November 10 and only classes for standard 10 and 12 will be allowed to be conducted.

(With ANI inputs)

