'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' to be made in Delhi's Jharoda Kalan: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the state government will be building a school named 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' on 14 acres of land in Delhi's Jharoda Kalan area.

In this co-educational school, students will be trained for the armed forces. The fees for the school will be free and it will have separate hostels for boys and girls.

Kejriwal claimed that the school has already received 18,000 applications for it. Any student residing in Delhi can take admission in this school for classes 9th and 11th, he said. Both classes will have 100 seats each and the classes will start this year itself.

