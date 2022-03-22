Punjab: AAP govt declares public holiday on March 23 on occasion of Shaheed Diwas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A picture of Shaheed Bhagat Singh installed in the Parliament Police Station in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has declared holiday on Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day) on March 23 in the state. Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23 to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. The three young freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore, now in Pakistan, on March 23, 1931.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged people of the state to visit Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, to pay tributes to the freedom fighter. Khatkar Kalan is the Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

