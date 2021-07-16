Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021 to be announced this month: Official

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021 will be announced this month

UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP) will announce the result of class 10, 12 exam by July-end. UPMSP secretary Divyakant Shukla told IndiaTV, "It's too early to confirm the result date, but can't rule out that the board exam results will not be announced this month."

This year, both the class 10, 12 exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave, and students are being evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. Secretary Divyakant Shukla said that as the result is being prepared on the basis of internal assessment data provided by schools, it is taking time to prepare the results. "The marks provided by schools need to be verified properly so that there will be no discrepancies in the marksheets. We will annouce the class 10, 12 result declaration date soon."

A total of 26,09,501 students had enrolled for the class 10 exam this year, while 29,94,312 students registered for the class 12 exam. The class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of 50:50 formula, 50 per cent weighatge will be given to class 9 exam result and to class 10 pre-board exams.

For class 12, the students will be evaluated on the basis of 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12.

Once released, students can check the results through the official websites - upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in. Students should note that a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject are mandatory to clear the UP Board exam.

READ MORE | Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021 announced, 99.95% pass

ALSO READ | West Bengal Board WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2021 to be announced on July 20

Latest Education News