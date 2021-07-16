West Bengal Board WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2021 to be announced on July 20

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The madhyamik, class 10 exam result will be announced on July 20 at 9 am

Madhyamik 10th result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result of Madhyamik, class 10 exam on Tuesday, July 20. "The result of both regular and external students will be announced on July 20 at 9 am at the meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan," the board's notification mentioned.

The result will be available online at the websites after 10 am. Once released, students can check the result through the websites- wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2021: Direct link, websites to check results

The madhyamik, class 10 result will be available to download at these websites- wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the class 10 result will also be available at other private websites.

Please check the result notification available at the website- wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2021: How to check via app

The students can download the app- 'Madhaymik Result 2021' from Google play store and register there to get and download the madhyamik result.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2021: How to get via SMS

The students can pre-register registration and mobile number on exametc.com to get the result free on SMS soon after result release.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website – wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in Click on the result link - ‘Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2021’ You will be redirected to a new page Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id Your results will be displayed on the screen Download and take the print out for further reference.

Around 12 lakh students had enrolled for the Madhyamik exam this year, which was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. For the evaluation of class 10 students, the West Bengal board has decided to adopt a 50:50 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks scored in class 9 annual exams, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

Meanwhile, the Uccha Madhyamik, class 12 result will be announced on July 22. The result of the Higher Secondary (HS) exam will be announced at 3 pm, as per the council. Students will be able to get their results from several websites, through SMS and mobile app from 4 pm on that day.

The students can check the results through the websites- wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbchse.nic.in.

