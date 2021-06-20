UP Board Evaluation Process 2021: UPMSP Class 10, 12 marking criteria released

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board Class 10, 12 marking criteria released

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Evaluation Formula 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the new evaluation criteria for classes 10 and 12 students for this academic year, as the board exams in the state stand cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP) has decided to base the results of Class 10 and Class 12 students on the basis of marks they scored in the previous class. A similar criterion has also been adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Explaining the formula, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said to calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Board, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

For the evaluation of class 10 students, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered, he said.

The minister also said that as many as 56,04,628 students have registered themselves for the board examinations in 2021.

A total of 29,94,312 students have registered for the board examination for class 10, he said, adding that this includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

“For class 12, a total of 26,10,316 students have registered for the board examination. This includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees,” Sharma said.

He said an 11-member committee was constituted to make the formula. The committee received as many as 3,910 suggestions this regard.

The deputy CM also informed that there will be no merit list for the 2021 examination.

Students (registered for 2021), who want to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

