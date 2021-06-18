Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal announces Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 evaluation criteria

West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The West Bengal Board has announced the evaluation criteria for Class 10 and Class 12 exams to declare the results of the cancelled board exams 2021. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment marks scored during the academic year and annual exam marks obtained in the previous class.

For Class 10: 50% of (Class 9 marks)+ (50% of Class 10 internal assessment marks).

For Class 12: 40% (Best of 4 subs in Class 10) + 60% (Class 11 theory results) + (Class 12 & practicals).

The state government on June 7 cancelled both the classes 10, 12 exams following advice from the expert committee which suggests not to conduct the board exams risking students' life amid Covid-19 third wave.

The government earlier decided to conduct class 12 exam in late July, and class 10 exam in mid-August. Over 12 lakh and 8.5 lakh students were enrolled for the madhyamik and uchcha madhyamik examinations respectively this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has submitted the Class 12 evaluation criteria for Class 12 results 2021 in Supreme Court. The board said that for classes 10 and 11, marks in the best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered. For Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account.

The board said that Class 12 results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 and Class 12 (40% weightage).

ALSO READ | CISCE Class 12th result formula: Marks to be based on past six-year performance of students

ALSO READ | Gujarat board's 50:25:25 evaluation plan for Class 12

Latest Education News