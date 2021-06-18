CBSE Class 12th evaluation formula: Delhi Edu Min Manish Sisodia welcomes assessment criteria

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manish Sisodia said, "The evaluation criteria which we had suggested, looking at the performance of students in classes 10, 11 and 12 has been taken into account."

CBSE Class 12th evaluation formula 2021: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has welcome the evaluation criteria adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to assess students of cancelled class 12 exams. Sisodia quoted in an official statement, as saying, "The decision to cancel the board exams was a welcome one, keeping in mind the safety and security of our 1.5 crore [15 million] Class 12 students. The evaluation criteria which we had suggested, looking at the performance of students in classes 10, 11 and 12 has been taken into account."

Meanwhile, the minister said that the government should consider cancelling the board exams a long time back, instead of waiting for the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter. "It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court and the state governments had to intervene and protest to cancel the board exams... Nevertheless, I am happy that this decision was finally taken," Sisodia added.

As per the evaluation criteria, the class 12 results will be decided on the basis of performance in class 10 (30 per cent weightage), class 11 and class 12 (40 per cent weightage).

The board said that a 13-member committee was constituted by the board to work on the Class 12 evaluation criteria after the government announced to cancel the board exams in view of the pandemic. The government declared that result will be announced as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The class 12 result will be announced by July 31.

