THE Asia university rankings 2021: IISc, 2 IITs in top 100

THE Asia university rankings 2021: In the latest Times Higher Education Asia university rankings 2021, three higher education institutes have featured among the top 100 universities in Asia, including IISc Bangalore, IIT Ropar and IIT Indore. While IISc Bangalore bagged 37th position, IIT Ropar secured 55th rank and IIT-Indore- the 78th slot.

Apart from these higher education institutes, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Hyderabad, IISER Kolkata, Banaras Hindu University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Thapar University, Institute of Chemical Technology, Savitribai Phule University are some of the varsities which have featured in the listIn the Asia varsity rankings, two varsities from China have secured the first and second position respectively- Tsinghua University and Peking University, China. National University of Singapore has bagged the third position.

This year, 63 Indian varsities participated in the rankings by retaining third place in the representation. Japan and China are first and second in terms of representations. Overall, a total of 551 varsities appeared in this year's rankings from 30 countries in Asia.

According to Chief Knowledge Officer Phil Baty, "It’s great to see India continue to secure a number of positions in the top 100. India’s record number of participating institutions this year is a testament to the willingness of its universities to stand up on the regional and world stage to showcase their strengths and benchmark against their peers. We hope that we continue to see numbers grow over the coming years as Indian universities adapt to the post-COVID world, and the opportunities it may present to attract and retain more regional students and academic staff as disruption to traditional talent flow continues."

