Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI 'Defer exams, increase attempts': Parents' association writes to Fin Min, ICAI as CA students raise concerns

The cancellation of Class 12 CBSE board examination has offered a glimmer of hope to lakhs of other students, who fear taking offline exams as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep all on tenterhooks. Students in large numbers are taking to Twitter to reach out to the highest echelons.

The India Wide Parents' Association (IWPA) on Thursday wrote to the Union Ministry of Finance and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to voice similar concerns put forth by CA students.

"There are many students with elderly people in their families who are most prone to Covid. They are very afraid about the fact that they will have to take the exams with so many students and that too for a span of 18 days," the association noted.

"There are many students who are underpriveleged and in remote areas or containment zones. They do not have appropriate sources to reach their exam centres due to regional lockdowns, restrictions, containments or lack of transport," the letter mentioned.

The parents' body also highlighted other issues faced by students including the unavailability of resources and study material.

ALSO READ | Chorus against INI CET: Congress' Mukesh Sharma expresses concern; NSUI writes to AIIMS director

"Classes have gone online so many students suffered due to lack of proper resources to avail these online classes. What about those who were about to travel to cities to study. Who is responsible for unavailability of resources. Students neither want to lose their attempt nor lives. Many students and their family members are not even vaccinated. The only solution to all these problems is to postpone the exams," the letter stated.

"Govt must postpone CA exams which are scheduled in June and July. It should be conducted once situation gets back to normal, and extra attempt should be given to all last attempters," Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, chief of the IWPA told India TV.

A student, who said who was down with COVID, says he is still suffering with health issues and weakness. He says the exams should be conducted only after students are vaccinated.

Another student suggested that CA final exams should be merged with November 2021 attempt like previous year, instead of getting postponed till August. "The reason being, exams will go on for around 20 days and let's suppose that the exams are postponed to Aug 1 and conclude at the end of 2nd week of August. The result will be expected in the last week of October (considering past trends) and then it would be impossible to appear for November attempt! Those who failed and those students who were to appear for the first time in November 2021 will have to face the impact and wait till May 22," he said.

READ MORE: 'Historic': Pokhriyal heaps praise on PM Modi over decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board exams

Latest Education News