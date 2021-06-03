'Historic': Pokhriyal heaps praise on PM Modi over decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board exams

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Education Minister hails 'historic' decision to cancel CBSE exam, says PM ensured safety of students

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 examination, offering a major relief to lakhs of students and parents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time that the CBSE board exams were completely cancelled, keeping in view safety and security of students amid an extremely stressful situation. Last year, the exams were held only midway when a nationwide lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the remaining exams were cancelled later.

Speaking to India TV, Pokhriyal said that the prime minister has always been of the opinion that there should be no compromise on the safety and security of the students.

Pokhriyal said that the ministry opened up the "biggest consultation process" to take onboard all stakeholders including various officials of the Ministry of Education, chairman and secretary of CBSE.

"We virtually met state education ministers, education secretaries, examination board chairman of various states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the detailed deliberations, following which the historic decision on cancellation of exams was taken, considering the safety of students as paramount," the minister elaborated.

"We have full confidence that the students, parents, teachers, and officials associated with the board examinations will appreciate this step of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal further told India TV.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wherein it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a "well-defined objective criteria" in a time-bound manner.

Lakhs of students and parents heaved a sigh of relief and showered praises on the government for taking a considerate decision in the right direction.

"We were in immense stress. Prime Minister's decision has come to our rescue at the right time. This was much-needed. His gesture of concern towards students is hugely appreciated. We are also thankful to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who held wide deliberations and consultations despite his ill health," a Class 12 student said.

"The student-friendly decision, keeping health and safety of our youth paramount, will bring a great relief to anxious parents and teachers as well," another student said.

READ MORE: CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled; students' safety of utmost importance, says PM Modi

Latest Education News