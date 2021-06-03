Image Source : PTI/FILE Chorus against INI CET exam: Congress' Mukesh Sharma expresses concern; NSUI writes to AIIMS Director

Chorus has been growing louder to postpone INI CET examination which is scheduled to take place in June. Several medical aspirants, who are currently serving amidst the COVID-19 crisis, have expressed apprehensions on taking the offline examination.

Strongly backing the students, former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma demanded immediate postponement of the medical exam. Meant for admission into post-graduate courses, the key exam is slated to take place on June 16 (Wednesday) after being postponed on May 8.

The Congress leader said he would stage a protest outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) if the exam doesn't get deferred.

“It is criminal to play with the careers of our future doctors amidst a raging pandemic. I will hold a protest outside AIIMS if the exam isn't postponed," the four-time MLA told India TV.

Meanwhile, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Neeraj Kundan wrote to the AIIMS Director and urged for an "amicable solution" in order to address the grievances of students.

“Since the PG/INICET is a much sought-after entrance exam that decides the fate of over 80000 medical aspirants in the country, it is paramount that we look into their grievance most objectively and provide them with an amicable solution. The two major demands are to immediately postpone the examinations and give at least 1 month prior notice before declaring the dates of the exam," the NSUI president told India TV.

Conducted by AIIMS, the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) provides admission into the post-graduate courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MSDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh). These are offered by eight AIIMS including Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Jodhpur, and NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry and PGI Chandigarh.

