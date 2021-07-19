Tamil Nadu TN HSC +2 results 2021 declared: Websites, direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu HSC +2 result declared

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the result of HSC +2 or class 12 exam on Monday (July 19). Candidates who were enrolled for the class 12 exam can check the results through the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The HSC, class 12 exam was cancelled earlier due to Covid-19 second wave.

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2021: Direct link, Websites to check Class 12 Results

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2021: How to check

Visit the websites Click on the download result link Enter registration number/ roll number Results will appear on the screen Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

TN HSC +2 result 2021: Direct link

To get HSC +2 result 2021, the candidates can follow the direct link here.

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2021: Evaluation policy

The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. According to the board’s evaluation policy, 50 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 percent (in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment. Students who have failed in Class 11 will be given 35 percent marks.

Candidates who want to improve their scores will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written exam when the Covid situation improves. Details of the written exam will be announced later, an official statement said.

However, for those who opt for the written test, their performance in that exam will be treated as final, it added.

“Students who feel that they have obtained less marks as was calculated through this evaluation criteria will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written examination if they wish. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final," the release said.

