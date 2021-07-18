Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2021 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is all set to declare the TN HSC +2 or Class 12 Result 2021 tomorrow (July 19). The result will be declared at 11 am. Candidates can check their Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Results 2021 online at-- tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

“HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Results expected on 19th July 2021 @ 11:00 A.M,” the official notification reads.

ALSO READ | TN HSC +2 Results 2021: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result to be announced on July 19

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2021: Websites to check Class 12 Results

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2021: Assessment criteria

According to the board’s evaluation policy, 50 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), while 20 percent (in each subject) weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent will be given to Class 12 practicals and internal assessment. Students who have failed in Class 11 will be given 35 percent marks.

Candidates who want to improve their scores will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written exam when the Covid situation improves. Details of the written exam will be announced later, an official statement said.

However, those who opt for the written test, their performance in that exam will be treated as final, it added.

“Students who feel that they have obtained less marks as was calculated through this evaluation criteria will be given an opportunity to appear for the Class 12 written examination if they wish. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final," the release said.

Latest Education News