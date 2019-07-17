Image Source : FILE PIC SSC MTS 2019: SSC MTS Application status link activated; check region-wise link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link for the candidates who have applied for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination. Those candidates who have applied for the vacancies can check whether their application has been accepted or rejected by clicking 'Know Your Status' link.

To check the SSC MTS Application Status, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC. To check the status, candidates need to provide their Registration Number/Name, Mother's Name and Date of Birth. However, you can find the direct links given below check the SSC Application Status.

SSC MTS 'Know Your Application Status' link

Here's how to check Application Status:

1) Click on the direct link provided above to check the status

2) From the drop-down menu, select 'application status' and then select exam 'SSC MTS'

3) Click on 'YES' if you know your Registered ID/roll number and then enter all the required details to search your status

4) If you don't know your Registered ID/roll number, click on No

5) Then enter your Name, mother's name, date of birth and click on search status

6) The status of your application will be displayed on the screen

SSC MTS 2019 exam dates:

The SSC MTS Computer Based Exam (CBT) (Tier-I) will begin from August 2, 2019, to September 6, 2019. The SSC MTS Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) will be held on November 17, 2019. Meanwhile, SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 is expected to release soon.

