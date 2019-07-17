NTA ICAR Result 2019: AIEEA result expected to be declared today. Here's how to check on nta.ac.in

NTA ICAR Result 2019: AIEEA result expected to be declared today

ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the AIEEA 2019 result today. The candidates who appeared in the UG and PG entrance exams of AIEEA can check their results today once it will be published. The National Testing Agency will release the NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 results on the official website i.e., nta.ac.in.

ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 | Here's how to check online

Candidates can check their results by following this simple step-by-step procedure-

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in or ntaicar.nic.in.

Click on the link which says, ‘AIEEA ICAR Result 2019’

Enter all the required credentials

Click on submit

The NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 result will appear on the screen

The result will be declared in the form of scorecards or merit list

Check and download for future reference

ICAR AIEEA Result 2019 |Important instructions for candidates

The result of NTA ICAR AIEEA 2019 will contain the details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, and marks obtained by the candidate.

Candidates qualifying in the exam will be included in the merit list and called for the counselling process which will be notified by the ICAR later.

About ICAR AIEEA 2019

The final answer keys for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG), and AICE JRF/SRF ICAR 2019 exam were released on July 16 after the resolution of the challenges raised by the candidates after the release of the provisional answer keys. The provisional answer keys of AIEEA 2019 exams were released on July 8. Candidates were invited to raise objections to the provisional answer key until July 10. NTA conducted the ICAR AIEEA and AICE exam on July 1 in a computer-based format. The exam was conducted across 801 exam centres located throughout the country. A total of 2,36,931 candidates had registered for ICAR AIEEA 2019 UG exams while 31,486 candidates had registered for ICAR AIEEA PG entrance exams and are awaiting their results.

