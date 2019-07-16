DTE Maharashtra 2019: Post SSC Diploma for CAP Round 1 Allotment result declared; check details

Image Source : PTI DTE Maharashtra 2019: Post SSC Diploma for CAP Round 1 Allotment result declared

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the round 1 merit list for admission to the first year of post SSC Diploma Courses in engineering/technology for the academic year 2018-19.

The candidates who have applied for the full-time technical diploma courses can visit the official website of DTE Maharastra-poly19.dtemaharashtra.org- to check and download their result.

How to Check DTE Maharashtra Round 1 provisional allotment list 2019:

1. Visit the official website - poly19.dtemaharashtra.org.

2. Click on the link "DTE Maharashtra Round 1 provisional allotment list 2019.

3. Log in with your DTE Maharashtra roll number and date of birth.

4. Download the DTE Maharashtra Round 1 provisional allotment result and take a print for future reference.

Candidates are required to report to the allotted institutes between 18th July and 20th July 2019. Admission process will be conducted till 5 PM of 20th July 2019.

