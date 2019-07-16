Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. TS Inter Supply Results 2019: 1st year IPASE exam result will be released on this date. Here's how to check on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Results 2019: 1st year IPASE exam result will be released on this date. Here's how to check on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Results 2019: The Telangana State Board is expected to declare the TS Inter Supply Results 2019 this week. Candidates who had appeared for the TS Inter supplementary 1st year IPASE exam 2019 should visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in for details. The TS Inter Supply 1st year IPASE Exam was conducted in June this year. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2019 10:25 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

TS Inter Supply Results 2019 to be declared soon

TS Inter Supply Results 2019: The TS Inter Supply Results 2019 are expected to be declared this week by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Candidates should note that the 1st year IPASE Supplementary examination results will soon be released on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Supply Results 2019

1. Visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the result link
3. You will be taken to the login page
4. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details
5. Your TS Inter Supplementary results for 1st year will be displayed on the screen
6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Websites to check TS Inter Supply Results 2019

Other than the official website, candidates who had appeared for the TS Inter supplementary 1st year IPASE exam 2019 can check their TS Inter Supply Results 2019 on results.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check their result through a direct link. which will be activated soon after the results are declared. 

When was the TS Inter supplementary examination results 2019 released

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had declared the 2nd year TS Inter supplementary examination results 2019 on July 14, this year. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDU Admission 2019: Over 5700 students enrolled after 4th cut-off list announcement Next Story  