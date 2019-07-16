TS Inter Supply Results 2019: 1st year IPASE exam result will be released on this date. Here's how to check on bie.telangana.gov.in

Image Source : PTI TS Inter Supply Results 2019 to be declared soon

TS Inter Supply Results 2019: The TS Inter Supply Results 2019 are expected to be declared this week by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Candidates should note that the 1st year IPASE Supplementary examination results will soon be released on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Supply Results 2019

1. Visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the result link

3. You will be taken to the login page

4. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

5. Your TS Inter Supplementary results for 1st year will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Websites to check TS Inter Supply Results 2019

Other than the official website, candidates who had appeared for the TS Inter supplementary 1st year IPASE exam 2019 can check their TS Inter Supply Results 2019 on results.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check their result through a direct link. which will be activated soon after the results are declared.

When was the TS Inter supplementary examination results 2019 released

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had declared the 2nd year TS Inter supplementary examination results 2019 on July 14, this year.