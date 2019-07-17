Rajasthan ITI 2019: Provisional merit list to be announced today. Here's how to check at livelihoods.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan ITI 2019: Provisional merit list to be announced today

Rajasthan ITI Provisional Merit List 2019 | The Directorate of Training Rajasthan is expected to release the Rajasthan ITI 2019 Provisional merit list on the official website today. Candidates who had applied for admission to ITI course in Rajasthan can check the Provisional merit list scheduled to be released today. The Provisional merit list of Rajasthan ITI 2019 will be released in the online mode. Candidates will be required to visit the official website i.e., livelihoods.rajasthan.gov.in to access the Rajasthan ITI merit list 2019.

Rajasthan ITI Provisional Merit List 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- livelihoods.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link which says, ‘Provisional Merit List 2019’.

In the window that appears, click on the link which says, ‘Merit list Result’.

The Rajasthan ITI 2019 Provisional merit list will appear on the screen.

Check your name on the merit list.

Download the merit list for future reference.

Rajasthan ITI Provisional Merit List 2019 |Important information for candidates

Candidates whose names will be included in the Provisional merit list of Rajasthan ITI 2019 will be required to report for document verification process with all the required documents such as Class 10 mark sheet and certificate, proof of Date of Birth, caste certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate etc.

The authorities will first verify the documents before granting admission to the institute allotted.

Also Read | NTA ICAR Result 2019: AIEEA result expected to be declared today. Here's how to check on nta.ac.in

Also Read | DTE Maharashtra 2019: Post SSC Diploma for CAP Round 1 Allotment result declared; check details