Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2021: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is likely to release the admit card for the Basic School Teacher Certificate (BSTC) 2021 examination on Thursday (August 26). Those who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards or hall tickets at predeled.com.

Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2021 exam will be held on August 31.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of DEE Rajasthan at predeled.com On the homepage, click on the link 'Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2021' A new page will appear on the screen Enter all the required credentials Click on the submit option Your Rajasthan BSTC admit card will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2021.

For updates on BSTC pre-D.El.Ed recruitment exam, candidates can visit the official website- predeled.com.

